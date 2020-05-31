Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.41. Avangrid posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGR shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avangrid by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Avangrid by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 25,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Avangrid by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 35,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

AGR traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.48. 1,113,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,661. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.28. Avangrid has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

