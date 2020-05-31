Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 26,827,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,138. Avantor has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion and a PE ratio of -22.86.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 22,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $409,628.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,830.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $332,094,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,661,317 shares of company stock valued at $551,196,298. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 3,328.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 32.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

