Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

AXLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

NASDAQ:AXLA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 436,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,376. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcella Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv L.P Flagship purchased 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axcella Health by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 43,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Axcella Health by 102.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 58,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Axcella Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Axcella Health by 22.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.