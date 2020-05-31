Azbit Market Cap Hits $1.35 Million (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Azbit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BW.com, Hotbit and YoBit. During the last week, Azbit has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Azbit has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $9,043.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Azbit alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.52 or 0.05013084 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002754 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010535 BTC.

Azbit Token Profile

Azbit (CRYPTO:AZ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 125,794,313,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,349,868,962 tokens. The official website for Azbit is azbit.com . The official message board for Azbit is medium.com/azbit-news . Azbit’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Azbit Token Trading

Azbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit and BW.com. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.