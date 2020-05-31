Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 400 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.85. 5,878,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $309.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

