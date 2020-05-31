Baldwin Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.16. 1,405,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,839. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $180.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.20.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

