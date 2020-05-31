Baldwin Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teekay Lng Partners were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 152,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 84,860 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,298,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 66,657 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,494. The firm has a market cap of $865.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $139.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.54 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. This is a boost from Teekay Lng Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Teekay Lng Partners Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

