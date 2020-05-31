Baldwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.71. 42,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,244. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $155.91 and a 1 year high of $232.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.31.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

