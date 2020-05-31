Baldwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $161.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,912. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

