Baldwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.74. 4,872,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,050. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $136.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.44.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.