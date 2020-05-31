Baldwin Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,067 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 33,395,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,794,588. The company has a market cap of $266.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average is $58.96. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

