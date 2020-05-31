Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $426,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 325 shares of company stock worth $409,753. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $12.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,428.92. 1,838,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,646. The firm has a market cap of $975.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,324.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,336.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

