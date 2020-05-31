Baldwin Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Shares of CL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.33. 4,316,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,957 shares of company stock worth $1,456,558. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.