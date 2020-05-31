Baldwin Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 127,087 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 522,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after acquiring an additional 255,755 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.67. 18,711,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,216,025. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.