Baldwin Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,729,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,219. The stock has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.45 and a 200 day moving average of $242.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.07.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 83,698 shares of company stock worth $19,052,094 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

