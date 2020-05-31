Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 750 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

UTX traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,105,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $118.10.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.