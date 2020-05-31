Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.85. The stock had a trading volume of 33,845,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,908,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.75. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.04.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

