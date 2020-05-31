Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upped their target price on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,193.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $90.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,070,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,115. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.