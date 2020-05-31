Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,296,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after buying an additional 2,347,888 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after buying an additional 2,197,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.13. 4,218,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,722. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Cfra reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.