Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,680,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,666. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.22. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

