Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.03.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $248.48. 5,341,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496,063. The company has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.23 and a 200-day moving average of $219.77. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $252.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

