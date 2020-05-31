Baldwin Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,792,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.8% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.37. 910,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 245.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $259.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $227.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $272.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.95.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

