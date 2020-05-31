BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Head to Head Contrast

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get BancFirst alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BancFirst and Financial Institutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 0 2 0 0 2.00 Financial Institutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

BancFirst currently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.14%. Given BancFirst’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BancFirst is more favorable than Financial Institutions.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and Financial Institutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 26.17% 12.91% 1.54% Financial Institutions 18.30% 9.25% 0.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.4% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of BancFirst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Financial Institutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. BancFirst pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Financial Institutions pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BancFirst has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years and Financial Institutions has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BancFirst and Financial Institutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $473.89 million 2.63 $134.88 million $4.12 9.25 Financial Institutions $209.18 million 1.35 $48.86 million $2.96 5.98

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BancFirst has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Financial Institutions has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BancFirst beats Financial Institutions on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; construction, farmland, one-to-four family residence, multifamily residential property, and commercial real estate loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 107 banking locations serving 58 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry for short-term crop production, farm equipment, and livestock financing; commercial mortgage loans to finance the purchase of real property; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, the company provides personal insurance, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance, such as property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services comprising life and disability insurance, Medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. Further, it offers customized investment advice and advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. The company operates a network of 53 offices in the New York State. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.