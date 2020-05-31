Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBD. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

BBD traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,843,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,520,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.01. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $9.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

