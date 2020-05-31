Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Bancolombia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Bancolombia stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. 742,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,870. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,741,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,751,000 after buying an additional 654,998 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,361,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,029,000 after buying an additional 331,100 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 3,205.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 247,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after buying an additional 239,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

