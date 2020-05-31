Bank of America Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.85.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $47.91. 26,354,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,354,710. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 17.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

