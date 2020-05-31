Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Given $8.25 Average Target Price by Analysts

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $8.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bank of Commerce an industry rank of 131 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BOCH shares. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of BOCH stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 47,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,859. Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Commerce will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Karl L. Silberstein bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,496.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gibson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $65,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,401.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $282,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOCH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 45.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

