Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$76.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNS. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS stock traded down C$2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$55.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,957,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,497. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.84. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$46.38 and a twelve month high of C$76.75.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.