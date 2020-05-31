Beacon 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $110.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. Beacon has a market capitalization of $26,775.03 and $110.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00450421 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00108387 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00013842 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008070 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007984 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000530 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,401,675 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,052 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.