Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.73.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $5.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 338.3% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 326,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $914,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 16.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 490,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,650,000 after acquiring an additional 70,405 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

