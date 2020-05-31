Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $627,408.23 and $27,552.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $24.43, $13.77 and $33.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00052010 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 84.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 227,454,780 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $18.94, $10.39, $50.98, $13.77, $51.55, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $33.94, $32.15 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.