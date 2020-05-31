BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised BeyondAirInc . from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.28. 178,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,168. BeyondAirInc . has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondAirInc . during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in BeyondAirInc . during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BeyondAirInc . during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondAirInc . during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in BeyondAirInc . during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

