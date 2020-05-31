Bezant Price Up 15.8% Over Last Week (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,604,628 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

