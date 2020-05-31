BidaskClub Upgrades Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ GSAT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 3,202,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,409. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.63.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.