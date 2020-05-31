BidiPass 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $25.50 Million (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $25.50 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.57 or 0.04925406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002291 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002701 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010558 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass (BDP) is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,738,722 tokens. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

