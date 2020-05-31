Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of BNKL stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $4.00. 957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.87. Bionik Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.
About Bionik Laboratories
