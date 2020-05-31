Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BNKL stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $4.00. 957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.87. Bionik Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, focuses on providing rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home. The company specializes in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products.

