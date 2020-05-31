Bismuth (BIS) Hits One Day Volume of $2,322.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 82.2% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000876 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $2,322.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005474 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.