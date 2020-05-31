BitBall Trading Up 2.3% This Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 58.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One BitBall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $318,126.95 and approximately $157,941.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00029740 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000988 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019538 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,499.74 or 0.99827887 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00074071 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,102,032 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

