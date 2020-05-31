BitBay Trading 30.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. BitBay has a market cap of $220.58 million and $21,809.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitBay has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. One BitBay coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002296 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitBay alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018873 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 54.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000443 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitBay Profile

BitBay (BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBay’s official message board is bitbay.market/blog . BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.