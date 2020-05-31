Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Cap Hits $101,831.98

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $101,831.98 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 33,438,796 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

