Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001340 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 63.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $2.35 million and $1,307.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000087 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

