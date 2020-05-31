Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55,533.86

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $55,533.86 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00546658 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00097355 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00066673 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000797 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars.

