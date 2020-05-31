Bitcoin Plus One Day Trading Volume Tops $17,194.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $418,847.20 and $17,194.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00031418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003620 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000475 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001630 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 140,779 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

