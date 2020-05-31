BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26,950.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $604,551.73 and approximately $26,950.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00547285 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00096837 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00066657 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,079,360,190 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Graviex, Crex24, Exmo and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

