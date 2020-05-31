Bitradio Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. Bitradio has a market cap of $53,928.68 and $3.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 47.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009447 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001969 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000698 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,798,260 coins and its circulating supply is 8,798,256 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

