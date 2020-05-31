Blacer Coin (BLCR) Reaches Market Cap of $201.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00449616 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00108110 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00013936 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008070 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000535 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

