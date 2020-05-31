BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) has been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BlackRock earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.91.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $8.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $528.64. 1,159,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,282. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

