Blockport (BPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Blockport has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $3,970.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockport token can now be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockport alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.02063480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00182348 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023885 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,375,331 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.