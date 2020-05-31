Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) vs. Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Critical Survey

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Blucora alerts:

This table compares Blucora and Jiayin Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $717.95 million 0.81 $48.15 million $1.85 6.57 Jiayin Group $320.35 million 0.35 $75.81 million $1.44 1.44

Jiayin Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blucora. Jiayin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blucora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blucora and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 2 1 0 2.33 Jiayin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Blucora presently has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 157.89%. Jiayin Group has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.88%. Given Blucora’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blucora is more favorable than Jiayin Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blucora and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora -43.62% 10.75% 5.52% Jiayin Group 23.85% -55.14% 63.79%

Summary

Blucora beats Jiayin Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions for consumers and small business owners through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement investment accounts, tax preparation support services, data archive services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.