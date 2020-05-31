BOMB One Day Volume Reaches $53,855.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $53,855.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB token can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00015975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 923,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 922,587 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

